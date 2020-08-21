Township of Langley firefighters put out house fire in Walnut Grove neighbourhood Thursday night

Township of Langley firefighters battle a blaze in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood on Thursday night. (Curtis Kreklau/ South Fraser News Services)
Township of Langley firefighters battle a blaze in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood on Thursday night. (Curtis Kreklau/ South Fraser News Services)
Township of Langley firefighters battle a blaze in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood on Thursday night. (Curtis Kreklau/ South Fraser News Services)
Township of Langley firefighters battle a blaze in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood on Thursday night. (Curtis Kreklau/ South Fraser News Services)
Township of Langley firefighters battle a blaze in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood on Thursday night. (Curtis Kreklau/ South Fraser News Services)

A house fire in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood was extinguished by Township of Langley firefighters on Thursday night.

Deputy fire chief Russ Jenkins said the call for the two-alarm blaze on the 20400 block of 97B Avenue came in about 9 p.m.

“It turned out there was a fire in the garage area of a house,” he said.

A witness on the scene noted there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the two-storey house.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fire guts Langley City apartment building

The house was empty while the firefighters battled the blaze.

“At the point that our crews arrived there was no one at home in the residence,” Jenkins said, adding it was called in by the neighbours.

“There were no injuries, either to our fire staff or to the homeowners as they weren’t there,” the deputy chief noted.

Neighbours at the scene said the family was away on a camping trip when the fire started.

While nobody was hurt, the house was not left unscathed.

“There was some smoke and water damage, as well as fire damage to the house,” Jenkins said, “But the crew did a pretty good job of containing it to the garage area.”

A security company held the scene overnight and fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire on Friday morning.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Resolution’ to investigation of Five Corners arson close: police
Next story
Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Just Posted

Two men in hospital after ‘aggravated assault’, Surrey RCMP say

Police still investigating if any weapons were involved

COVID-19 outbreak at South Surrey Loblaw distribution centre

Fraser Health announces nine cases at the 2755 190 St. warehouse

Police remind Canucks fans to ‘stay out of the penalty box’ during Scott Road celebrations

Surrey, Delta police will be at the intersection on game night

Virtual ‘Gutsy Walk’ to take place this Sunday

Aug. 23 event encourages participants from Surrey, Langley and Delta to walk in parks, local trails

Raptor rehab centre offering weekend tours

White Rock OWL volunteer says donations ‘greatly appreciated’

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

Township of Langley firefighters put out house fire in Walnut Grove neighbourhood Thursday night

Witness on scene said heavy smoke and flames came from the garage of a two-storey house

Pitt Meadows piano prodigy memorizes Pi

Lucas Yao, 5, has memorized the mathematical constant to 500 places, and has played at Carnegie Hall

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Burnaby RCMP fine motorcyclist riding on printed photo of license plate

Mounties Tweeted that the forgery was “quite possibly the most expensive paper plate of all time”

Most Read