Tow-truck crash stalls Highway 1 traffic in Surrey on Victoria Day long weekend

A tow truck appeared to have spun out on Highway 1 on Monday (May 24), causing traffic delays at the end of the Victoria Day long weekend. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

A tow truck appeared to have spun out on Highway 1 on Monday (May 24), causing traffic delays at the end of the Victoria Day long weekend.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near the 160th Street exit around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The freelancer said a flat-bed tow truck “appeared to have spun out on the wet roads” and the back end of the truck hit a large lamp/sign post in the centre median.

“Crews were worried about the instability of the large standard so they blocked the westbound lanes also. For a time there was one lane getting by in both directions but later the RCMP shut the highway down entirely.”

He added traffic was backed up for several kilometres in both directions.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

collision