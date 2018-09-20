Tour de Valley stops in White Rock

Surrounded by friends and colleagues, White Rock Const. Carly Godlien made good on her promise.

The Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley participant rolled into White Rock Tuesday afternoon with her fellow riders, part way into an 800-kilometre trek that finishes today (Friday).

Godlien had said that if she raised $12,000, she would cut her hair. As of the next day, Godlien had collected more than $20,000.

Flanked by her mom and aunt, who both agreed to cut their hair for Wigs for Kids BC, Godlien had 18-inches of her hair cut by Peace Arch Elementary students and cancer survivors Jayden and Sophie.

“Today is Day 6 of the tour,” Godlien said to the crowd. “We raised, as a team, over $500,000.”

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton thanked the team for their efforts.

White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin – whose granddaughter Gabrielle Ross passed away five years ago after time at Canuck Place Children’s Hospice – was also asked to share a few words before Godlien’s hair was cut.

“This is a great cause. I have spent four months at the children’s cancer ward for kids. I know what it’s like,” he said, his voice cracking, before Godlien moved in to hug the mayor. “I get choked up at this, but this is a great cause and I want to thank you all for your participation.”

Tour de Valley riders roll into White Rock Tuesday. (Aaron Hinks photo)