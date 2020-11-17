This map illustrates the number of COVID-19 test positive cases in B.C. communities from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

This map illustrates the number of COVID-19 test positive cases in B.C. communities from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

Total COVID-19 cases in Delta doubled twice in two months

Map released by BC Centre for Disease Control shows spikes in Delta, Surrey, other cities in October

Delta had more cases of COVID-19 last month than during the nine months prior, more than doubling the total number of cases in the city since the pandemic began.

Each month, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases a map showing the total reported COVID-19 cases to date by local health area of residence. It does not include cases from out of province or whose residence is unknown. It also does not indicate where cases were contracted.

The most recent map, which shows cumulative cases from January to the end of October, has 428 in Delta over that time.

The same map at the end of September showed 207 cases to date in Delta. At the end of August, it showed 101.

That means 221 Delta/Tsawwassen First Nation residents tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and another 120 the month prior.

All Lower Mainland cities saw their numbers climb — some rather dramatically — over the last two months.

Surrey’s total cases to the end of October was 3,993 — up from 1,814 at the end of September and 1,005 at the end of August. South Surrey/White Rock’s total also rose, to 298 from 166 the month before and 92 in August.

READ MORE: MAP/CHARTS: One of every 178 Fraser South residents has tested positive for COVID-19 the last month

Vancouver, which is broken into six local health areas, had to total of 3,444 through the end of October, up from 2,407 in September and 1,325 in August.

Below are the totals listed for other Lower Mainland local health areas:

Langley: 472 (October), 280 (September), 219 (August)

Richmond: 411 (October), 277 (September), 153 (August)

Burnaby: 857 (October), 570 (September), 332 (August)

New Westminster: 268 (October), 174 (September), 103 (August)

Tri-Cities: 783 (October), 420 (September), 305 (August)

West Vancouver: 206 (October), 125 (September), 82 (August)

North Vancouver: 554 (October), 406 (September), 274 (August)

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows: 285 (October), 159 (September), 119 (August)

Abbotsford: 880 (October), 655 (September), 561 (August)

Mission: 210 (October), 185 (September), 175 (August)

Chilliwack: 194 (October), 66 (September), 38 (August)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This map illustrates the number of COVID-19 test positive cases in Lower Mainland communities from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

This map illustrates the number of COVID-19 test positive cases in Lower Mainland communities from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

Previous story
Surrey RCMP seize doctored SKS rifle
Next story
Police investigating after shooting in Cloverdale

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP composite sketch
Surrey RCMP issues ‘stranger danger’ warning after man in Newton asks child into woods

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said this happened shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 14, in the 7600-block of 125th Street

Cartoon image of Surrey-raised rapper Merkules in video for the song “Apply Pressure,” posted to Youtube.com.
Surrey-raised rapper Merkules hits home with new album, which he’s posted to YouTube

‘I don’t care if you steal it either, as long as you’re listening,’ he says

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC) COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Surrey ‘ground zero’ for COVID-19, but has seen less than half of B.C. deaths: Dix

Surrey Board of Trade calls for mask mandate in B.C. amid rising cases

Graph showing locations of where the COVID-19 virus is being transmitted. (BCCDC graph)
COVID-19: BCCDC illustrates most common “exposure settings”

Surrey leads province in COVID-19 cases

Map shows power outages in Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 17, on bchydro.com.
Surrey map turns red with power outages caused by wind storm

Updates are posted to bchydro.com

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

This Feb. 21, 2018, file photo shows a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh. Kraft Heinz says the production of Heinz Ketchup is returning to Canada, with the company’s Montreal, Que., factory set to begin making the iconic condiment next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Kraft Heinz says production of its iconic condiment Heinz Ketchup to return to Canada

The project is expected to create 30 new jobs and help maintain about 750 existing positions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
Barred use of solitary confinement continues at Mission Institution, Kent Institution: report

Bill-83 banned its official use, but it continues through other practices, says advocacy groups

Most Read