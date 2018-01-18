Toronto man charged in double homicide

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Police in Toronto say a 66-year-old man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of two men who disappeared in the city’s gay village.

Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman were reported missing from the Church Street and Wellesley Street area at separate times last year.

Investigators say their bodies have not been found.

Police say they believe there may be other alleged victims.

They say Bruce McArthur, of Toronto, was arrested and charged on Thursday morning.

The Canadian Press

Toronto man charged in double homicide

