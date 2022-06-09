Torched ‘Community Cupboard’ destroys ‘a very positive thing’ outside Surrey church

‘It’s just malicious,’ says reverend at City Centre Church, on 104 Avenue

Before (left) and after photos of a Community Cupboard that was torched outside City Centre Church in Surrey. (Submitted photos)

A “Community Cupboard” that offered free food to those in need was torched on a busy North Surrey street.

The wooden box was located outside City Centre Church, on 104 Avenue across from Royal Kwantlen Park, and attached to a planter.

The cupboard was set ablaze and destroyed during the evening hours of Thursday, June 2, according to Rev. Gabriel Snyman.

“This act of vandalism is really a setback for us, because (the cupboard) was very well supported and stocked not only by us but by the community,” Snyman said.

“Almost every morning we’d find food and clothing items left in there. It was a very positive thing.”

Now, the cupboard is gone, but not forgotten.

“It’s just malicious,” Snyman added. “You don’t go about burning down a community cupboard by accident.”

Earlier this month, the Now-Leader published a story about the Community Cupboard, as part of our COSTLY LIVING series.

Last summer, the cupboard was set up by an assisted-living group that operates out of the church. Community cupboards are generally a small, standalone, anonymous food-bank type structure. People can take what they need and drop off items.

Snyman has reported the vandalism to police.

“We have security cameras and hope to have some footage to give to the police to identify those who did this,” he promised.

“We will rebuild it, because we don’t want to give up on this idea. It’s just that everybody is taken aback by this.”

