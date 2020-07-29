Since White Rock RCMP began cracking down on excessively noisy vehicles and motorcycles in May, they’ve heard a range of excuses – or explanations – from drivers. (File photo)

‘Tip of the iceberg,’ says White Rock’s top cop of vehicle noise citations

Twelve inspection orders since RCMP began cracking down in May

From a driver who told police their vehicle’s exhaust system was intended to be loud because “it sounds good” to another who simply “didn’t get around to putting (a muffler) on,” White Rock RCMP have heard a range of excuses – or explanations – for loud vehicles on area roads since they began cracking down in May.

One driver didn’t even bother offering an excuse after being pulled over, telling the officer, “I won’t pass, it’s loud.”

Since announcing May 20 that they would be focusing their efforts on excessively noisy vehicles, Mounties have conducted more than 45 vehicle inspections in White Rock, a release issued July 28 notes.

READ ALSO: White Rock RCMP targeting noisy vehicles

The blitz has so far resulted in 12 drivers receiving written inspection orders for improper mufflers or no muffler, defective-exhaust violation tickets, or a violation ticket for creating unnecessary noise. Fourteen other drivers were issued orders for other vehicle defects.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg and there are many more vehicles that need to pipe down,” said White Rock’s OIC, Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls.

Under Motor Vehicle Act regulations, it is illegal to create any loud and unnecessary noise from the engine, exhaust, brakes or tire contact. This usually applies to those drivers who spin their tires or open up their accelerator to create a loud and unnecessary exhaust sound, the release notes.

However, not every driver whose vehicle is annoying to residents is necessarily breaking the law, police say.

Using a decibel meter, officers have been conducting roadside inspections to ensure both vehicles and motorcycles are within allowable limits. The limit for a motorcycle is 91 decibels, although “many people have stated to us that this is loud,” note police.

“The decibel limit for light-duty vehicles is 83 decibels, which some vehicles with modified exhausts are in compliance with, even though they produce a reverberating rumbling sound that may be disturbing residents.”

Those who do break the law could be subject to a $109 fine under the Motor Vehicle Act.

White Rock RCMP will continue to focus on loud vehicles and more violation tickets and inspection orders will be issued, said Pauls.


