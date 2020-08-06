A GoFundMe campaign has raised enough money for Katie Hobson of Abbotsford to purchase a “tiny home” that will not trigger her extreme and debilitating allergies.

‘Tiny home’ being built for Abbotsford woman with severe allergies

Online campaign raises $59,000 for custom cargo trailer for Katie Hobson

A crowdfunding campaign for an Abbotsford woman whose health issues prevent her from living in regular accommodation has raised enough money for her to purchase a “tiny home.”

The home for Katie Hobson, 35, has been ordered and a deposit made after the GoFundMe campaign raised $59,000 towards the $100,000 goal.

“I want to personally thank everyone who has donated and generously shared with me your support. I never imagined that my dream of a safe tiny home would possible come true,” Hobson wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Hobson suffers from several health issues, including extreme food and environmental sensitivities to almost everything, leading to untreatable migraines and headaches and other symptoms.

She has also been diagnosed with refractory gastroparesis (a rare gastrointestinal disorder), primary immune deficiency disease, multiple chemical sensitivities and mast cell activation disorder.

Hobson wore an industrial mask for years, until that didn’t work anymore. She also socially distanced herself but now has to isolate herself entirely.

She has been living out of her 1995 Ford Ranger in an area free from the general population – and is doing well – but her family and friends wanted her to have a permanent safe spot.

Hobson’s mom, Ronda, set up the GoFundMe campaign in February. She wanted to raise enough money to order a custom-built “tiny home” made out of metal and glass, which won’t trigger Hobson’s health issues.

The estimated cost of the eight-by-16-foot cargo trailer is $60,000. It is now expected to take about 10 weeks to build.

Ronda said she is grateful to everyone who supported the campaign.

“As a mom I can’t thank you enough. The day we ordered her trailer, tears flowed,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Ronda is hoping that another $20,000 can be raised so that a newer used truck can be purchased for her daughter to haul the tiny home.

The fundraiser can be found by searching “A Medically Safe Home for Katie” at gofundme.com.


This is an example of the “tiny home” cargo trailer that is being custom-built for Katie Hobson of Abbotsford.

