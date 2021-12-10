TIMELINE: Here’s a breakdown on Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum being charged

It stems from an incident on Sept. 4

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has been charged with one count of public mischief, following an investigation initiated by a complaint from the mayor.

It all stemmed from an altercation between the mayor and supporters of the Keep the RCMP in Surrey group on Sept. 4, where McCallum alleged he was “run over by a vehicle.”

On Friday (Dec. 10), the B.C. Prosecution Service announced the charge roughly three months after the incident is alleged to have happened.

Here’s a breakdown of the timeline of events.

