Judy and Ken Reid share a smile at Peace Arch Hospital in 2018. Judy raised concerns last month about how the COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out. Now, she says no one is telling residents or families when they will start to see restrictions ease. (Contributed photo)

Judy and Ken Reid share a smile at Peace Arch Hospital in 2018. Judy raised concerns last month about how the COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out. Now, she says no one is telling residents or families when they will start to see restrictions ease. (Contributed photo)

Timeline for reduced restrictions in long-term care a concern for spouse of South Surrey senior

‘We’re not yet at that point,’ says provincial health officer

A South Surrey woman whose spouse calls Morgan Place Care Facility home says vaccine clinics so far “have not benefited” seniors like her husband.

Nor, adds Judy Reid, have residents and their families, been given any firm indication of when that might change.

“Receiving the vaccine does not help any senior in a long term care facility if they continue to be locked up,” Reid told Peace Arch News by email, after reading PAN’s Jan. 15 online story on Amica White Rock residents’ optimism after receiving the vaccine that morning.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: South Surrey seniors grateful for ‘freedom’ of COVID-19 vaccine

“The health system has not proposed or communicated any plans for increased freedom for long term care residents,” Reid continues. “This is distressing for both residents and families.”

While that changed somewhat Friday (Jan. 22) during a government news conference detailing vaccine roll-out plans – during which Health Minister Adrian Dix said changes in long-term care would start to be seen in March – Reid maintained her husband “has no hope for any freedom right now.”

The province began vaccinating high-priority residents last month and Fraser Health announced Jan. 15 that clinics at all 151 of the region’s long-term and assisted-living facilities were to be completed by the end of that day.

Reid said her husband received his first dose the week of Jan. 4. Pfizer recommends a 21-day gap between its first and second dose, while Moderna recommends 28. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has OK’d a gap of up to 42 days between doses, and the province has been shooting for 35.

A Fraser Health spokesman said this week that health authorities will follow the guidance of the provincial health officer when it comes to easing health-order limitations in its long-term facilities.

During the Jan. 22 news conference, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that while that time is inching closer, it has not yet arrived.

“We are not yet at the point where we can lift the restrictions in long-term care or our communities,” Henry said, emphasizing that continued adherence to health orders and social-distancing measures are important factors in any return to normalcy.

She noted that COVID-19 variants are a potential “wrench” in the plan. The variants “make the virus more transmissible,” she said, and could lead to a rapid increase in cases if the chains of transmission aren’t broken.

Asked when people might be able to take masks off, Henry said she’s hopeful that once those at risk are immunized, “by the summer we should be able to have some types of our normal lives back again.”

READ MORE: White Rock, South Surrey families question vaccine roll-out priorities, messaging

Dix, meanwhile, said changes to social activity within care homes “on a normal day” and changes with respect to visitation will be seen in March.

Once everyone is safe, “it’s going to allow a lot of things to happen, including more visits from family members and loved ones and friends,” he said.

“That’s the whole purpose of the immunization plan.”

Reid said Friday that a Jan. 20 update from Morgan Place has given her some hope. An outbreak declared Nov. 26 – which has meant she hasn’t been able to see her husband in nearly two months – appears to be nearing its end, she said. They have had 56 positive cases to date at the facility, including 13 deaths, but currently have just three active cases. All of those involve staff, the update notes.

At the same time, if her husband isn’t helped to resume daily walking, Reid said she will apply for essential-visitor status.

“They may not have the staff to do that, so that is where I can help with mobility and his mental health,” Reid said.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SURREY NOW & THEN: Bumpers and other teen dance clubs were big in the 1980s
Next story
Drowning death in North Saanich likely B.C.’s first in for 2021

Just Posted

Surrey Fire Service responded to a fire in the industrial area of 192nd street and 54th Avenue early Saturday morning (Jan. 23, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey crews respond to fire in industrial area

Fire happened early Saturday morning

Judy and Ken Reid share a smile at Peace Arch Hospital in 2018. Judy raised concerns last month about how the COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out. Now, she says no one is telling residents or families when they will start to see restrictions ease. (Contributed photo)
Timeline for reduced restrictions in long-term care a concern for spouse of South Surrey senior

‘We’re not yet at that point,’ says provincial health officer

TEASE PHOTO: Teens at the Bumpers dance club in Whalley in the 1980s, in a photo posted to the "Bumpers / The Zone OFFICIAL Party Page" on Facebook.com.
SURREY NOW & THEN: Bumpers and other teen dance clubs were big in the 1980s

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

White Rock Rotary Club president Mauricio Browne de Paula (front right) with other club and community volunteers at the launch of the free hot lunch program at the city parking lot at Russell Avenue and Johnston Road on May 21. (File photo)
Daily demand for White Rock Rotary, city lunch program surpasses 40

Recipients ‘are very good people… going through some tough times’

Delta View Care Centre (Google Street View image)
COVID-19 outbreak over at Delta long-term care facility, says Fraser Health

Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre outbreak first declared on Nov. 1, 2020

Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 is International Lego Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 24 to 30

Lego Day, Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day and Puzzle Day are all coming up this week

Economic Development and Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly responds to a question in the House of Commons Monday November 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Federal minister touts need for new B.C. economic development agency

Last December’s federal economic update promised a stimulus package of about $100 billion this year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton, in New York. Former CNN talk show host King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. CNN reported the 87-year-old King contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

King conducted an estimated 50,000 on-air interviews

Kimberly Proctor, 18, was murdered in 2010. Her family has spent many of the years since pushing for a law in her honour, that they say would help to prevent similar tragedies. (Courtesy of Jo-Anne Landolt)
Proposed law honouring murdered B.C. teen at a standstill, lacks government support

Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions has concerns with involuntary detainment portion of act

BC Coroners Service is currently investigating a death at Canoe Cove Marina and Boatyard in North Saanich. (Black Press Media File)
Drowning death in North Saanich likely B.C.’s first in for 2021

Investigation into suspected drowning Monday night continues

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a daily briefing in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

Dr. Theresa Tam made announces 13 more variant COVID-19 cases in Canada

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Bernie Sanders makes guest appearance municipal staff meeting in B.C.

Vancouver Island firefighters jump on viral trend of photoshopped U.S. senator

Most Read