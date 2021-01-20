One person to hospital following three-vehicle collision in South Surrey

Police say it appears one driver went through intersection ‘as if it was not even there’

Crews work to clear the aftermath of a three-vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday morning (Jan. 20, 2021) at the intersection of 16 Avenue and 156 Street. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Police say charges are pending following a three-vehicle collision in South Surrey Wednesday (Jan. 20) that sent one person to hospital and prompted temporary closure of 156 Street north of 16 Avenue.

All three vehicles sustained front-end damage in the incident, which occurred shortly before noon and scattered debris across the roadway.

According to White Rock RCMP, initial investigation and witness accounts indicate that a vehicle northbound on Finlay/156 Street did not stop for a red light at North Bluff Road/16 Avenue, hitting a vehicle that was travelling through a green light on North Bluff. That impact resulted in a third vehicle which was waiting at the red light to also be hit, Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said.

One driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Pauls said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

“This appears to be a case where the driver was not paying attention to the traffic lights and drove through the intersection as if it was not even there,” he said.

In addition to 156 Street being blocked to traffic, motorists westbound on 16 Avenue had to divert around a police vehicle and tow truck at the intersection.

Investigation is ongoing, Pauls added.

