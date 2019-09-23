Three shootings in 24 hours on Downtown Eastside were targeted, police say

Vancouver police are looking for video in area of Hastings to Keefer and Dunlevy to Heatley

FILE - The Vancouver Police Department said in a release on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 that 49 per cent of the 453 firearms seized in the city so far this year were found in Oppenheimer Park and the Downtown Eastside. (Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver police are investigating three shootings in the Downtown Eastside that sent four people to hospital in less than 24 hours.

The first shooting was Sunday just before 4 p.m. at East Hastings and Dunlevy Avenue. Police say the victim, a 50-year-old Surrey man, is in hospital with serious injuries.

About two hours later, police responded to the area of East Pender and Abbott for a second shooting. A 28-year-old Langley man and 25-year-old Surrey man were injured, and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, a third shooting near East Hastings and Abbott sent a 50-year-old Vancouver man to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the three shootings were targeted and possibly linked to gang activity.

No arrests have been reported.

Police are increasing resources in the area and the department’s public safety trailer with a camera will also be deployed around the neighbourhood.

“These three shootings, in such a short time frame, highlight the escalating violence in the Downtown Eastside,” said Deputy Chief Const. Howard Chow. “Criminals are looking to take advantage of the current situation and are putting vulnerable people at risk.”

READ MORE: Police warn of escalating violence, weapons in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

Anyone with dashcam or cell phone video in the area of Hastings to Keefer and Dunlevy to Heatley near the time of the shootings is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter