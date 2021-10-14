Three separate attacks on women in Surrey lead to police alert

In each incident in Whalley and Newton, a woman was walking alone and grabbed from behind by an unknown man

The 88th Avenue entrance to Surrey’s Bear Creek Park, as seen on google.com.

Surrey Mounties are warning the public about three separate incidents where women were accosted from behind in Whalley and Newton.

Between Sept. 27 and Oct. 10, there have been three known incidents, Surrey RCMP said Thursday (Oct. 14).

In each circumstance, a woman was walking alone and grabbed from behind by an unknown man, says a news release. All three women were able to escape without physical injuries.

“However, incidents like these can have lasting emotional impacts,” the news release says.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. in Bear Creek Park. Later that day, a second incident occurred at 7:24 p.m. in the 11400-block of Millar Road. A third incident occurred on Oct. 10 at 11:57 p.m. on a pathway between 132nd Street and Edinburgh Drive.

“There is currently no evidence to indicate that these incidents are linked,” the news release says. “However, it is concerning to police and the community having three similar occurrences within a short period of time. Investigators are actively working to identify suspects and are asking anyone with further information to contact police.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. For those who wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

“We want the public to be aware of these incidents, to maintain a healthy vigilance and report all suspicious activity,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations officer Corporal Vanessa Munn.

“We recognize these incidents can lead to a sense of unease within the community. We want to assure residents that in addition to our on-going investigations we have stepped up patrols in the areas of these incidents.”

Police say people should not have to alter their behaviour because someone else is doing something criminal, however given the recent increase in similar incidents, Surrey RCMP is recommending the following safety tips:

• When possible walk with another person;

• Be aware of your surroundings;

• Limit distractions- store mobile phones and other valuables out of sight and remove your headphones; and

• Try to take routes that are well lit and populated.

Additional safety tips can be found online here.