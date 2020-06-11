Community mailboxes on Vancouver Island that were broken into in 2017. (File photo: J.R. Rardon)

Three people charged with fraud, mail theft following Surrey RCMP investigation

Police say a ‘pro-active investigation targeting mail theft’ started in January

Surrey RCMP say three people have been charged after a months-long fraud and mail-theft investigation.

Cody and Juanita McNeil and Neil McRae were charged on May 21 for possession of stolen mail, identity cards and forged documents, Surrey RCMP stated in a release Thursday (June 11).

Police said the “lengthy” investigation started on Jan. 27 when the Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team started a “pro-active investigation targeting mail theft,” which then expanded to include “incidents of mail theft in other jurisdictions.”

Surrey RCMP added that searches also took place in three locations in Delta and Burnaby on Feb. 25.

During the searches, according to RCMP, officers found a “large quantity of allegedly stolen mail and equipment used to manufacture fraudulent cheques and credit cards.”

“This was a complex investigation that involved the review and processing of a large number of exhibits seized from multiple locations,” said Staff Sergeant Ryan Element, acting Proactive Enforcement Officer.

“Knowing the negative impact that identity theft and fraud has on victims, we’re pleased our work resulted in charges being approved.”

