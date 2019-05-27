Three people charged after allegedly stealing two cars in two hours, Surrey RCMP say

Two from Surrey, one from Langley nabbed after police say they were caught with two hot Honda Civics

Surrey RCMP say three people have been charged after allegedly being caught with two stolen Honda Civics in the span of two hours.

In a release sent Monday, police say members of the Surrey RCMP Auto Crime Target Team found a stolen Honda Civic in Surrey near 159th Street and 87th Avenue on May 21 at about 2 p.m. With help from Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team, the Integrated Police Dog Service and Air 1, officers followed the Honda to Richmond.

In Richmond, RCMP say, officers saw two of the Civic’s occupants steal another Honda Civic. Investigators continued to follow both vehicles until they were stopped and all three people were arrested.

Arrested were:

Surrey’s Rajveer Dosanjh, 31, has been charged with theft of automobile, possession of stolen property, possession of instrument for purpose of breaking into a vehicle, and prohibited driving.

Surrey’s Kyle Vipond, 26, has been charged with theft of automobile.

Langley’s Tia Pozdnikoff, 26, has been charged with knowingly being an occupant in a stolen vehicle.

RCMP say Dosanjh and Vipond are known to police and are current priority target offenders.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



