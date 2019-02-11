Three men stabbed trying to break up fight in Whistler

Three other men, all in their early 20s and from the Lower Mainland, were arrested

Three men are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after they were stabbed while trying to stop a fight in Whistler Village.

RCMP said they were called to the 4200-block of Village Square at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, and found a group of people trying to break up a brawl.

Three men were stabbed while trying to stop the fight and taken to hospital. Two received non-life-threatening injuries, while a third was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Three other men, all in their 20s and from the Lower Mainland, were arrested. They are known to police.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

