Whistler Village Square. (Google Street View)

Three men stabbed trying to break up fight in Whistler

Three other men, all in their early 20s and from the Lower Mainland, were arrested

Three men are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after they were stabbed while trying to stop a fight in Whistler Village.

RCMP said they were called to the 4200-block of Village Square at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, and found a group of people trying to break up a brawl.

Three men were stabbed while trying to stop the fight and taken to hospital. Two received non-life-threatening injuries, while a third was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Three other men, all in their 20s and from the Lower Mainland, were arrested. They are known to police.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. limits ‘duelling’ expert witnesses in ICBC injury cases
Next story
Aerial view shows the extent of Hwy. 97 slide damage through Okanagan

Just Posted

Cloverdale neighbourhood’s last acreage slated for subdivision

Neighbour, environmentalist express concern for wildlife

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Sales of Surrey-brewed beer help bar/restaurant employees deal with mental health issues

Russell Brewing’s Belgian Table Beer made in partnership with Mind the Bar non-profit

North Surrey rec centre opens as extreme weather shelter

City OKs more civic space to be used, after opening clubhouse for homeless to sleep in at Tom Binnie Park

Squatters may have been sheltering in Surrey barn before it burned down Tuesday night

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the single-alarm fire, in the 14000-block of 60A Avenue

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read