Three killed in Vernon, B.C. house fire

Occupants unable to escape blaze on Commonage Road

Three people were unable to escape a Vernon house fire Monday, March 6.

Emergency crews were called to a fully involved structure fire on Commonage Road around 11:50 p.m.

The adult occupants of the residence were believed to be in the home at that time and unable to escape the fire.

The home was completely destroyed and once the scene was deemed safe, an examination was conducted and what were believed to be human remains were found inside the home.

The BC Coroners Service was notified and subsequently located the remains of three people.

“This is an incredibly tragic incident and our sincerest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, however, based on findings from the preliminary investigation, no criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service has undertaken their own concurrent investigation.

