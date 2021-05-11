Students participating in the Take a Hike program at North Delta’s Delview Secondary get the chance to develop life skills while exploring the outdoors. (Submitted photo)

Three Delta projects receiving public safety grants

221 projects to get $8.6 million through Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation program

Three Delta-based projects are set to receive a share of over $8.6 million in provincial funding aimed at supporting community-based crime prevention and remediation initiatives.

In total, 221 projects are receiving one-time grants through B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program.

Led by not-for-profits, local governments, school districts and other organizations, the projects are focused on addressing a variety of issues, including crime prevention; gender-based violence, violence against women, sexual assault and domestic violence; human trafficking, sexual exploitation and sex-worker safety; Indigenous healing; restorative justice; domestic violence prevention/intervention programming; and child and youth advocacy centres.

“Over the past 15 years, most civil forfeiture cases have been related to drug, gang and organized crime. In turn, it’s appropriate that once again, some of the proceeds are going into gang prevention,” Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said in a press release.

“These annual grants support life-changing and even life-saving work through supporting the prevention of gang involvement and of gender-based violence and violence against women.”

Deltassist Family and Community Services Society is receiving $30,000 towards “Stopping the Violence Cycle — Healthy Relationships Groups Objective.”

The project aims to help change the behaviour of perpetrators of domestic violence, thereby reducing the number of incidents of domestic violence, increasing the safety of women and children, and addressing the need for early intervention in the cycle of violence prior to charges/sentencing/conviction.

The project will focus on Delta and surrounding communities (Surrey, Langley, New Westminster and Richmond).

Dan’s Legacy Foundation is receiving $30,000 for East Van Dan’s, a program that will target 125 at-risk youth in East Vancouver and the Downtown Eastside who have been drastically affected by childhood trauma and are at high risk for homelessness, lifelong mental health issues, entrenched addiction, gang recruitment, racial profiling, overdose and suicide.

This program will link youth to trauma- and culturally-informed therapists, as well as other partner organizations in the community to provide wrap-around support.

Meanwhile, Take a Hike Youth at Risk Foundation is receiving $75,000 for its namesake program, which uses the outdoors to engage at-risk youth ages 15-18 in school and the community and connects them with mental health supports.

It targets youth who experience proven risk factors, including mental health challenges, substance use, health-harming coping strategies, and/or existing or previous involvement with crime. This primary and secondary crime prevention initiative helps at-risk or crime-involved youth to achieve increased social and academic success and improved resilience and pro-social skills that are needed to navigate young adulthood and avoid crime and gangs.

The grant will support Take a Hike programs in North Delta (based at Delview Secondary), Vancouver, Burnaby, Nanaimo, Ladysmith and the West Kootenays.

Another 13 Surrey-based projects are also receiving funding:

• The Centre for Child Development of the Lower Mainland: $90,000 for Sophie’s Place Child & Youth Advocacy Centre

• British Columbia Borstal Association: $75,000 for STRONG — Staying True, Real, Original & No Gangs program

• Surrey Crime Prevention Society: $50,500 for Community Safety Youth Mentorship program

• BC Lions Football Club Inc.: $75,000 for Lions Pride at-risk youth program

• Surrey Board of Education #36: $74,368 for WRAP anti-gang program

• City of Surrey Parks, Recreation and Culture department: $37,761 for Outdoor Connection at-risk youth program

• W.I.N.G.S. Fellowship Ministries: $30,000 for MenTOR (Men Transforming Our Relationships) program (also in New Westminster)

• Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society: $29,478 for No Call Left Behind pilot project, and $25,855 for the Gender Based Violence Program (GBVP)

• BC Society for Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse: $30,000 for Surrey Victim Services pilot extension

• Surrey Women’s Centre Society: $90,000 for one community-based victim service worker, and $75,000 for the SMART Peer Navigator for Sexually Exploited Youth

• Pacific Community Resources Society: $29,760 for Project Magenta

• Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society: $29,972 for New Beginnings for Indigenous Men (also in Langley and Abbotsford)

• Atira Women’s Resource Society: $30,000 for Waaban Outreach Support to First Nations, Métis and Inuit Women

A full list of recipients can be found online at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/crime-prevention/community-crime-prevention/grants.

SEE ALSO: Burrows family donates $75,000 to support mental health program for Delta youth


B.C. gang problemDelta

