Thousands of dollars of stolen rice traced to Langley warehouse

Police have recovered $75,000 worth of stolen goods, including 3,300 pounds of rice, from a Langley warehouse.

A statement released Tuesday, July 14, by the Burnaby RCMP Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST), said the investigation began with the theft of a large shipping container of rice.

On May 10, 2020, officers received a report that a container full of rice, worth an estimated $20,000, had been stolen from a business in South Burnaby.

In mid-June, police received a tip that some of the stolen rice was being sold online and in public.

Further investigation led police to a warehouse in Langley.

On June 26, 2020, police executed a search warrant at the Langley warehouse and found the rice, along with 26 pallets of sandals, 400 packages of paper towels, a “large quantity” of toilet paper and diapers, a crate of ammunition, and more than $1,500 cash.

Burnaby RCMP Insp. Matt Toews called it “a stock pile of stolen goods on a commercial scale.”

No charges have been laid yet.

