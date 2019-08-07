A cat took a dip with its owner on Aug. 5 at Glen Lake. (Annie Konopasek/Submitted)

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ on B.C. Day at Glen Lake near Victoria.

The black leashed cat attracted a group of people who were at the lake on Aug. 5 and started “gasping” when they saw it swimming with its owner.

“I thought cats hated water,” the four-year-old niece of Victoria resident Annie Konopasek can be heard saying in a submitted video.

“I thought cats hated water, too,” Konopasek replies. “That is hilarious.”

Speaking of a family cat, Konopasek’s teenage son adds: “Well you see … some cats hate water. Aspen, I bet she’d go for that.”

Konopasek told Black Press Media she and her family members saw the girl in the video swimming with her cat when they were about to leave the lake on Monday evening.

“We couldn’t believe it,” she said. “Everyone at the lake started gasping and going, ‘Is that a cat?’”

She said the girl was first seen swimming toward shore with the cat on her back. When the girl was nearing the shore, the cat jumped off into the water. “Then it started — this is ironic — dog paddling into shore,” Konopasek said.

According to Konopasek, the girl then picked her cat up, went to the dock and jumped off with the cat on her back again, swimming out about 15-20 feet before they both swam back to shore.

“The crazy thing is it wasn’t scratching her or anything … it was clearly enjoying it,” she said. “The cat did not look discombobulated at all. It was just super chill.”

Konopasek said the girl said she has been taking the cat swimming since it was about six weeks old.

“Some cats do actually enjoy water and clearly this one takes it to a whole other level,” Konopasek said.

READ MORE: B.C. cat loves paddleboarding


