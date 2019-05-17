Third suspect charged in three pharmacy robberies in Surrey, North Delta

Surrey RCMP has arrested Brandon Allen Mayes, 25, of Surrey in connection with three armed robberies of pharmacies that happened in Surrey and Delta earlier in 2019.

He is charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of committing an indictable offence with face covered, and two counts of assault by threatening to use a weapon.

Surrey Mounties and Delta Police launched a joint investigation Feb. 7. Mayes is the third suspect to be arrested and charged. He and the other accused remain in custody. They are Karman Singh Grewal, 26, of Vancouver and Gursimran Sahota, 21, of Surrey.

The robberies happened in the 15100-block of Fraser Highway, the 15900-block of Fraser Highway and the 6900-block of Scott Road.

Grewal is charged with three counts of robbery, one count of failing to stop for a peace officer, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count of obstruction of a peace officer.

Sahota is charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of committing an indictable offence with face covered and one count of assault by threatening to use a weapon.

In the first robbery, police said, two men entered the pharmacy with a knife and masked faces demanding cash and drugs.

“No employees were physically hurt in the robbery,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said. About 15 minutes later there was another robbery, a short distance away. Sturko said there was a “minor” collision with a police car during pursuit but nobody was injured.

The North Delta pharmacy was robbed earlier that day.



