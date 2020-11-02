Third outbreak declared at Delta long-term care facility

Fraser Health has declared another COVID-19 outbreak at a Delta long-term care facility.

The health authority declared an outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in East Delta on Monday afternoon (Nov. 2) after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home.

According to Fraser Health’s website, the 296-bed campus is owned and operated by The Good Samaritan Society and consists of two care homes: the 216-bed Delta View Life Enrichment Centre and the 80-bed Delta View Habilitation Centre. It was not immediate clear which facility the staff member who tested positive works at.

Fraser Health says enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site and the health authority is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

The health authority is also taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families, including maintaining staffing levels to provide resident care, restricting visitors throughout the facility, restricting staff and resident movements within the facility, enhancing cleaning and infection control measures, and screening all staff and residents twice per day.

At this time, Fraser Health has an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility, including personnel dedicated to addressing patient care quality; answering questions from staff, residents and family; and providing active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

The outbreak is the third at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre. Fraser Health previously declared an outbreak at the facility on March 21 after and staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That outbreak was declared over a month later on April 22.

More recently, the health authority declared an outbreak on Oct. 9, again after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. That outbreak was declared over on Oct. 23.

News of this latest outbreak came as provincial health officials announced a record-shattering 1,120 new COVID-19 cases reported over the Halloween weekend.

On Monday, Nov. 2, deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson said six people had died due to the virus since Friday — five in Vancouver Coastal Health and one in Fraser Health. All were seniors in long-term care facilities.

Fraser Health continues to see the majority of new infections, with 830 of the cases over the weekend located in the region. There were a further 234 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 36 in Interior Health, 10 in Northern Health and nine on Vancouver Island.

There have now been a total of 15,501 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 2,945 currently active cases province-wide, and Monday’s announcement brings the death toll in B.C. to 269.

There are currently 90 people in hospital, 19 of whom are in ICU. All currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in either Fraser Health or Vancouver Coastal Health.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend (Nov. 2, 2020)

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

— with files from Katya Slepian



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta