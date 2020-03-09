Thief steals truck trailer and $20,000 in lumber from Surrey business

Surrey RCMP say security footage from the Surrey business shows a suspect hooking the trailer to the cab of a semi-truck and driving off the property on March 1. (Surrey RCMP)

Police in Surrey are asking the public to help them track down $60,000 of property stolen from the Whalley/City Centre area, including $20,000 in lumber.

Surrey RCMP say a commercial truck trailer loaded with a storage container and $20,000 worth of ‘J grade KDHT’ lumber was stolen from a business on March 1 at 4:45 p.m. in the 10600-block of Timberland Road.

Security footage from the business shows a suspect hooking the trailer to the cab of a semi-truck and driving off the property.

In total, more than 2,700 pieces of lumber were stolen. Police say they were wrapped in “West Fraser Mills” wrapping paper.

The stolen container is a faded red colour and is marked, ‘TGCU 503616-0 / TARE: 3770’. The stolen trailer bears B.C. license plate ‘D8795P’ and has the number #234 on it. It also has Canadian Tire mud flaps.

“The photo quality we were able to obtain is not ideal for making a direct identification,” said Constable Richard Wright. “Our investigators do believe there are people in the community with further information and we are asking them to come forward to help us advance this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-33728.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

