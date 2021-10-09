Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)

Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior

Sunday could bring up to 15 cm of snowfall to high elevations

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning up to 15 centimetres of snow could fall on highways in B.C.’s Interior this Thanksgiving Sunday, (Oct. 10).

Snowfall is expected for the Coquihalla Highway to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 3 for the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

A frontal system moving across the Interior will bring rain starting Saturday afternoon turning to snow overnight or Sunday morning. Snow is expected to continue through to Sunday evening.

Drivers are encouraged to check drivebc.ca for updated road conditions and plan their travel accordingly.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Beluga whale traverses B.C. waters on way to first Puget Sound sighting since 1940
Next story
Surrey education board needs time to review implications of potential vaccine mandate

Just Posted

Langley Rivermen team owner John Henderson presents the Sharma family with Ronin’s last game-worn jersey Friday, Oct. 8, at George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley. (Photo: Garrett James, via twitter.com/LangleyRivermen)
Langley hockey team honours Surrey’s Sharma on what would have been 17th birthday

Surrey teacher Shannon Akester gets vaccinated for COVID-19 at the North Surrey clinic on Wednesday, March 24. (submitted photo: Fraser Health)
Surrey education board needs time to review implications of potential vaccine mandate

Joshua Sloan, 27, is raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society in honour of his good friend and former teacher and running partner, Debbie Kovacs. She died from cancer in 2015. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey resident runs in honour of former teacher, running partner

Beaded ornaments will be among items up for sale at an Oct. 15-16, 2021 arts and crafts sale hosted by the Zimbabwe Gecko Society. (File photo)
South Surrey gecko-society fundraiser set for Oct. 15-16