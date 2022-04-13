The Terry Fox memorial outside BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. (File photo)

Terry Fox’s Métis heritage celebrated on plaque commissioned by Surrey-based organization

Métis Nation British Columbia to host event outside BC Place Stadium on Thursday

Surrey-based Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) has commissioned a plaque for placement in front of the iconic Terry Fox memorial at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

Fox’s Métis heritage will be celebrated on the plaque, to be unveiled during an event Thursday morning (April 14), starting at 10 a.m.

The plaque was designed in partnership with Douglas Copland, the artist who designed the multi-figure statue of Fox.

Thursday’s event, to be livestreamed on the organization’s Facebook page, will include remarks by MNBC officials along with Minister of Sport Melanie Mark, PAVCO chair Dr. Gwendolyn Point and Terry Fox’s brother, Darrell Fox.

In 1980, Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope inspired the nation.

Fox, who had earlier lost a leg to cancer, had a goal of running 42 kilometres a day to raise money for cancer research. As the Marathon of Hope continued, support grew.

Today, the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September, continues with Fox’s dream.

– with file from John Arendt, Black Press Media

Terry Fox

