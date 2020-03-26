Teens rescued off shores of South Surrey’s Crescent Beach

A pair of teens adrift off of Crescent Beach try to paddle to shore after their motor breaks down Wednesday evening. (Andrew Newman photo)

A pair of teens had to be rescued near Crescent Beach Wednesday afternoon, after the outboard motor of the dinghy they set out in broke down.

Andrew Newman, who runs White Rock Sea Tours & Whale Watch Vancouver, said he was on the water conducting sea trials when he spotted the pair at around 5:45 p.m. March 25.

They “were drifting into Mud Bay from Crescent Beach carried by the wind and current,” Newman states in a Facebook post.

“Their small outboard engine had broken down leaving them to battle against the wind and current pushing them away from the beach.”

Newman said he contacted the Coast Guard about the situation, and that he was asked to try and assist. He was able to reach the boys and “escort them to Crescent Beach where they were safely put ashore.”

Newman said the pair had paddles and life jackets, but were lacking a radio. The latter isn’t a requirement of boating, “but a portable radio is a great idea,” he said.

“Their dinghy had a small outboard engine and the prop came off,” he added.

