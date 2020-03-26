A pair of teens adrift off of Crescent Beach try to paddle to shore after their motor breaks down Wednesday evening. (Andrew Newman photo)

Teens rescued off shores of South Surrey’s Crescent Beach

Struggling pair spotted around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday

A pair of teens had to be rescued near Crescent Beach Wednesday afternoon, after the outboard motor of the dinghy they set out in broke down.

Andrew Newman, who runs White Rock Sea Tours & Whale Watch Vancouver, said he was on the water conducting sea trials when he spotted the pair at around 5:45 p.m. March 25.

They “were drifting into Mud Bay from Crescent Beach carried by the wind and current,” Newman states in a Facebook post.

“Their small outboard engine had broken down leaving them to battle against the wind and current pushing them away from the beach.”

READ MORE: Boat grounded in Crescent Beach

Newman said he contacted the Coast Guard about the situation, and that he was asked to try and assist. He was able to reach the boys and “escort them to Crescent Beach where they were safely put ashore.”

Newman said the pair had paddles and life jackets, but were lacking a radio. The latter isn’t a requirement of boating, “but a portable radio is a great idea,” he said.

“Their dinghy had a small outboard engine and the prop came off,” he added.

Search and RescueSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.
Next story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Just Posted

Surrey Fire Chief reveals the challenges firefighters are facing during COVID-19 crisis

Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas opens up in a Q&A with the Now-Leader

Teens rescued off shores of South Surrey’s Crescent Beach

Struggling pair spotted around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday

COVID-19: Surrey working on plan for bylaw enforcement in light of Farnworth’s orders

Public Safety Minister issued ministerial orders Thursday, including use of municipal bylaw officers

Surrey MP says Canada trying to get India to permit stranded Surreyites to come home

Sukh Dhaliwal’s 80-year-old mom among Surreyites in India, under curfew

South Surrey’s Hazelmere Golf Course remains open during COVID-19 crisis

Social distancing, extra sanitation among steps taken by course to ensure safety

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit

Some big city shoppers heading to small B.C. towns to stock up on COVID-19 supplies

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, some shoppers are flocking to rural communities

Not the time for vacation: Trucker discouraged to see B.C.-bound Alberta travellers

Silver Creek man worries visits will put local efforts to flatten the curve at risk

B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Thousands of volunteer offers to be matched up to need

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Purple Day 2020: Epilepsy awareness heads online

More than 260,000 Canadians are diagnosed with epilepsy

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

West Fraser shutting B.C. sawmills for week of March 30 due to COVID-19

Forest products demand down due to pandemic, forest company says

Most Read