Extra security was added at Pitt Meadows Day this year. (THE NEWS/files)

Teen stabbed at Pitt Meadows Day

Apparently taken to hospital with collapsed lung.

  • Jun. 5, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for witnesses to a stabbing Saturday at Pitt Meadows Day.

“I understand that it did take place,” said RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

Around 10:30 p.m., shortly after the Pitt Meadows Day fireworks display, which took place at 11435 Bonson Road, a 16-year-old male was stabbed.

Police said he suffered serious injuries and is recovering.

RCMP are looking for any witnesses who were in the area at the time and may have heard or saw something.

According to a report, the teen was stabbed three times and was sent to the hospital with a collapsed lung. It is alleged he approached a security guard and expressed fear about being stabbed

Extra security was added to the fireworks celebration at South Bonson Park this year.

In 2017, drunken youth partying during Pitt Meadows Day caught the attention of city hall.

RCMP said then that annual community celebration is a family event throughout the day, but during the fireworks, and in their aftermath there has been underage drinking in recent years, and last year was no exception.

The Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service reported attending a number of medical emergencies last year, one called in as “unconscious collapse.”

• Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

