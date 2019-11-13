Talks between workers union, SkyTrain have reached an ‘impasse’: CUPE

No talk of strikes yet, union president said

Talks between SkyTrain attendants and the company that runs the Expo and Millennium lines have broken down, according to the union.

Tony Rebelo, the president of CUPE 7000, said the executive will now go to its members for the next steps.

“We have a few meetings set up this week and next week,” Rebelo said.

“We’ll let them know where we’re at in the bargaining process and what the company hasn’t addressed yet.”

The labour dispute is between the 900 SkyTrain attendants who work on the Expo and Millennium lines and the B.C. Rapid Transit Company, which operates the lines for TransLink.

According to the union, the bargaining process, which began in May, has now spanned more than 40 meetings. The workers have been without a contact since the start of September.

At issue, Rebelo said, are staffing levels, “forced” overtime, a lack of a sick plan, and wage increases.

But the union is not considering a strike “at this time,” he said.

The CUPE 7000 dispute, which does not affect the Canada Line or the West Coast Express commuter train, is separate from the current bus and SeaBus strike. That strike is for Coast Mountain Bus Company workers, who operate and maintain the bus fleet and are represented by Unifor.

READ MORE: Bargaining to resume in Metro Vancouver transit strike as bus driver overtime ban looms

READ MORE: What happens if Metro Vancouver bus drivers start a ‘good work’ strike?

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Killer who fled to Taiwan day after shooting B.C. man over $80 sentenced 13 years later

Just Posted

Transgender inmate loses court case against Surrey Pretrial

Petitioner argued denial of transfer to women’s prison was unreasonable and unfair

Athletes to mentor Surrey students with $720K boost for ‘Classroom Champions’

Program will involve close to 6,000 students and 150 teachers over the next three years

Verdict expected today in sex assault trial of former Cloverdale youth pastor, wife

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson were charged in 2017 for alleged offences involving minors

Surrey agency receives $250K to open ‘no cost’ legal clinic

Law Foundation of B.C. provided the grant to Sources Community Resources Society

Surrey to get 314 new child care spaces

These will be at 13 places throughout the city, Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains announced Wednesday

VIDEO: Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

Killer who fled to Taiwan day after shooting B.C. man over $80 sentenced 13 years later

The sentence comes 13 years after Shaoxin Zhang, 19, was killed in a Burnaby parking lot

B.C. forest industry trade mission finding new markets in China

Diplomatic tensions eased, minister Doug Donaldson says

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

“I thought, enough is enough”: B.C. teen takes on bullies through social media

‘I thought, enough is enough. I wanted to try something to stop it.’

Audit finds Canada’s fisheries in decline and response lacks urgency

Report says 17 per cent of fish stocks are critically depleted, up from 13.4 per cent in 2018

Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

One sign at the Toronto rally: ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers’

What happens if Metro Vancouver bus drivers start a ‘good work’ strike?

Unifor has said they could get ‘creative’ with fare collection if transit strike drags on

Maple Ridge’s anti-panhandling bylaw gets final OK

Council votes 6-1 to ban aggressive begging

Most Read