Tabor Home in Abbotsford is the site of B.C.’s largest COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Tabor Home in Abbotsford is the site of B.C.’s largest COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Tabor Home in Abbotsford records 24 COVID deaths, on par with Langley Lodge

Two long-term care homes are sites of province’s deadliest outbreaks

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has recorded another three COVID-19 deaths in the last few days, placing it on par with what has been B.C.’s deadliest outbreak at a long-term care home.

The Abbotsford facility has had 24 deaths as of Monday (Dec. 7). The virus also claimed 24 lives at Langley Lodge in the spring, but one of the patients who survived the virus later succumbed to advanced dementia and was recorded as an “indirect” COVID death there.

Tabor Home is the site of the province’s largest outbreak in a long-term care home, with a total of 151 cases (92 residents and 59 staff) since Nov. 4. There are currently 41 active cases (27 residents and 14 staff).

Langley Lodge had 51 cases among residents, while the site of another care-home outbreak – at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver – resulted in 78 cases and 20 deaths, also in the spring.

On Monday of this week, Tabor Home held a series of virtual town hall meetings for family members. Dan Levitt, executive director of Tabor Village (which owns and operates Tabor Home), said in an email update to families that the meetings were being held “in an effort to further our transparency, openness and continually improve our communication.”

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreaks continue at 2 Abbotsford care homes

RELATED: Report raises questions about COVID outbreak that killed 25 seniors at Langley Lodge

He said the meetings were being held to allow families to ask questions and express concerns. A family member who attended one of the meetings said the session went “very well.”

Meanwhile, the outbreak also continues at a second care home in Abbotsford.

As of the weekend, Menno Home had 42 positive cases (26 residents and 16 staff) and one death.

The facility posted a request on Nov. 28 for family members to apply as paid “temporary relief workers” at the facility in the areas of housekeeping, food services and laundry to help fill staff shortages.

A posting on the website of Menno Place (of which Menno Home is a part) on Dec. 3 indicated that 50 families have so far applied, and the first two began working that day.

Fraser Health announced on Friday that it has appointed administrators to “provide oversight of COVID-19 response” at Tabor Home and Menno Home.

The agency said the decision was “made collaboratively to further support each facility’s leadership and staff.”

Fraser Health previously took that step in just one other outbreak – at Langley Lodge. In that case, a “director of pandemic response” was appointed.

RELATED: Abbotsford care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

RELATED: Fraser Health appoints officials to ‘provide oversight’ at Abbotsford care homes hard hit by COVID-19


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners
Next story
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey hatchet attack victim wins court case against B.C. government

Michael Levy was left quadriplegic at age 18 after being attacked with a hatchet at a Halloween dance at Tynehead Hall in 2006

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
COVID-19 clinical research team receives funding from Surrey Hospitals Foundation

Plans for a study on virtual rehabilitation clinic

The Festival of Lights; Jingle Bell White Rock; and the Lighted Boat Parade all helped light up the White Rock waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (File photo)
White Rock Festival of Lights hangs in limbo

City council gave organizers one week to receive approval from province

Image from Ranj Singh’s video for his song “Restless Nights,” posted to YouTube.com.
VIDEO: Surrey musician’s ‘Restless Nights’ features Dr. Henry, Dix in song about loss, grief

‘I lost my older brother and wanted to write a song that would capture my grief,’ Ranj Singh says

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s Celebrate a Life fundraiser has returned to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. People who donate $20 or more receive a hand-painted dove (below). (Contributed photo)
Peace Arch Hospice fundraiser Celebrate a Life returns to South Surrey

Hospice fundraiser runs until Dec. 23 at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a squatter in a shipping container, who was allegedly found with multiple weapons. (Black Press files)
Police arrest squatter in shipping container, seize weapons

Pitt Meadows arrest involved Air 1, IERT Team and dog unit

Tabor Home in Abbotsford is the site of B.C.’s largest COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Tabor Home in Abbotsford records 24 COVID deaths, on par with Langley Lodge

Two long-term care homes are sites of province’s deadliest outbreaks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond questions the NDP government in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
COVID-19 rapid test pilot program all B.C. can do now, Dix says

B.C. Liberals call for increased senior home testing

Bjorn Wejr’s front yard in Maple Ridge is a favourite for passers by. (Special to The News)
Christmas traditions: Maple Ridge man’s front lawn features more than 180 light-up statues

Bjorn Wejr travels as far as Tacoma, WA to add to his Christmas blow mold collection each year

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Measures of success from a selection of GoFundMe campaigns by or for people in Snohomish County.
Victoria, Kelowna top most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

Victoria and Kelowna top the list of most generous Canadian cities in 2020

Most Read