Suspicious people at the door prompts warning from Delta police

Police are issuing a warning to residents after people claiming to be city or BC Hydro employees tried to talk their way into a pair of North Delta homes.

According to a Delta Police Department press release, a woman claiming to be from the City of Delta came to a home in the Sunshine Hills area between 2 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 asking to conduct a home inspection. The woman, who did not provide the resident with identification or drive a City of Delta vehicle, was allowed into the home and walked through the backyard, but the resident did not report anything was stolen.

The woman is described as Caucasian, approximately 30 to 35 years old, and standing 5 feet 7 inches tall.

In the second incident, a man approached a residence in the Nordel area around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 claiming to be from BC Hydro. The man did not wear a uniform, but showed a purported BC Hydro identification, though he stood too far away for the resident to properly read it. The resident described the man to police as unprofessional, and called BC Hydro, who confirmed he was not their employee.

The man ids described as Caucasian, in his 20s, and approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with short blonde hair.

“No government or Crown corporation employee should come to your door and ask for entry without an appointment being made in advance,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf. “We advise all residents when faced with this circumstance to either deny such people entry, or at a minimum double check their credentials.”

Police recommend asking the person to wait outside your home, locking your door and either looking up a phone number yourself and contacting their employer directly, or calling the Delta Police Department to check their ID.

“A legitimate employee will have no issues with you making that request, and our officers would be happy to check their identification for you, if you are not certain of whom to contact,” Leykauf said.

Police are asking anyone who has had a similar experience recently to contact the DPD at 604-946-4411.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

