Suspect sought in May 5 shooting in Surrey

Surrey Mounties are still looking for Allan Jesse Hiscock, 46

Allan Jesse Hiscock, 46, is wanted by police in connection with a May 5 shooting in Guildford. (RCMP image)

Surrey Mounties are still looking for Allan Jesse Hiscock, charged in connection with a shooting in Guildford on May 5.

Hiscock, 46, is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon. He is white, five feet 11 inches tall and has blue eyes, short brown hair, a brown goatee and many tattoos on his arms.

“The public is cautioned against attempting to apprehend this suspect and are asked instead to call 911 if he is seen,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the early morning shooting, which sent a man to hospital with serious injuries after police found him in the 10300-block of 149A Street.



