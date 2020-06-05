Surrey RCMP is asking for help identifying a man sought in connection with an alleged indecent act in South Surrey. (File/Contributed photo)

Suspect sought in alleged indecent act in South Surrey

Police say incident occurred near 13 Avenue and 131 Street

Surrey RCMP is looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an alleged indecent act last month in South Surrey.

According to a news release issued Friday, a lone male approached a group of young people shortly after 9 p.m. on May 19, “while he was engaging in an indecent act.”

“The man ran away when confronted by the group.”

The incident occurred near the beach access at 13 Avenue and 131 Street, the release states.

Following unsuccessful efforts to identify the suspect through “investigative avenues,” police released a photo of a dark-haired male Friday afternoon, hoping to “advance the investigation.”

No other similar occurrences have been reported, the release notes.

The suspect is described as a South Asian or Middle Eastern man in his 20s, with short dark hair and dark facial hair, a medium build and glasses.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


crimeSurrey

Suspect sought in alleged indecent act in South Surrey

