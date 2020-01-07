(Delta Police Department photo)

Suspect charged in North Delta break-and-enters

Jason William Deisting, 43, of no fixed address faces three charges in connection with this incident

A call about a possible medical emergency in North Delta over the weekend resulted in police arresting a break-and-enter suspect.

Delta police were contacted just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 regarding a man on the porch of a residence in the Nordel neighbourhood who may have been overdosing, according to a DPD press release.

Officers located the man, who stated he required medical attention, and while one attended to him the other checked the area and determined there appeared to have been a break-in nearby.

Emergency health services were called to assess the man, and based on the evidence on scene, the man was arrested.

Lower Mainland District Forensic Identification Services assisted the DPD with its investigation.

“The investigation led police to believe the man had just committed break-ins in the area,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Jason William Deisting, 43, of no fixed address is facing two charges of breaking and entering, as well as a charge of possessing a break-and-enter instrument.

Police say Deisting is considered a prolific property crime offender. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.


