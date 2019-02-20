Suspect charged after four Surrey banks were robbed in just four hours

Surrey RCMP say they’ve arrested and charged a man after what they call a one-day robbery spree.

The suspect allegedly committed four robberies in a four-hour span in the North Surrey area last Tuesday, Feb. 12.

The alleged crimes include a bank robbery in the 10400-block of 152nd Street and at other financial institutions nearby – in 15100-block of 101st Avenue, the 12800-block of 96th Avenue and the 10400-block of King George Boulevard.

In the first incident on 152nd Street, a suspect allegedly threatened and demanded money from a bank employee before fleeing the area on foot prior to police arrival, according to a Surrey RCMP release on Wednesday.

“The Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit took conduct and began coordinating all four incidents with the continued assistance of the frontline officers,” the release says. “Investigators were able to gather and analyze sufficient evidence from each occurrence to allegedly link all four robberies to one suspect.”

Now charged with four counts of robbery is Richard Orr, 24, who remains in police custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477, or visit solvecrime.ca.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter