CFSEU image

Suspect arrested after allegedly crashing into cop car in Surrey, injuring officer

James Richardson, 51, of Maple Ridge has been charged. Abbotsford Police officer hurt

A Maple Ridge man is accused of crashing into a police vehicle, injuring a Uniform Gang Enforcement Team officer, after police stopped a “suspicious vehicle” at 160th Street and 104th Avenue in Guildford last Saturday night.

James Richardson, 51, is charged with committing assault to cause bodily harm to a police officer, operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public causing bodily harm, driving while prohibited, and operating a conveyance that was in an accident and did fail to stop and remain and offer assistance.”

Sergeant Brenda Winpenny, of the Combined Special Enforcement Team, said the injured officer, seconded from the Abbotsford Police, sustained minor injuries and is recovering at home.

“The vehicle stopped briefly before fleeing the area with both vehicles sustaining damages,” she said. “It is alleged the driver accelerated towards the police, struck struck the police vehicle and injured the UGET member in the process.”

This was on April 11.

Winpenny said the suspect and his vehicle were located in Coquitlam and “shortly thereafter, the driver was arrested without incident.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians must still wait weeks to see if COVID-19 rules can be loosened: Trudeau
Next story
B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Just Posted

Suspect arrested after allegedly crashing into cop car in Surrey, injuring officer

James Richardson, 51, of Maple Ridge has been charged. Abbotsford Police officer hurt

South Surrey torched-SUV case delayed by COVID-19

Suspension of court operations leads to three-month adjournment of second-degree murder proceedings

Surrey students paint a planet in peril

Artwork depicting enviromental concerns can be viewed in an online exhibit

FOCUS: Former top cop thrusts McCallum’s rocky history with Surrey RCMP back in spotlight

‘We had quite a ride of it back in the day when dealing with him,’ Al Macintyre writes. ‘If the walls could only speak’

OUR VIEW: No time for childish spats, Surrey council

We’d all like to see some grace under pressure. Now is not the time for such squabbles

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

The eagle was discovered in February near Nelson

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Indoor gyms and fitness facilities must close immediately in Fraser Health region

Order announced after gyms found not complying with social distancing, enhanced cleaning

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Hiker warns of man, naked and acting erratically, at rail bridge near Hope

A hike April 8 ended with family scrambling down a hill and running for their vehicles

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

Canadians must still wait weeks to see if COVID-19 rules can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

Most Read