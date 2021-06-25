Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases drop below 100

BCCDC reports 71 new cases for the week of June 13 to 19

COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for the week of June 13 to 19, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

Surrey recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases for the week of June 13 to 19, 2021, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Continuing its downward trend for weekly cases, this is the fewest cases reported since well before the second wave last fall.

The BCCDC only publicly shows weekly data going back to the end of November 2020

Cases have been on the decline for the last seven reporting periods, starting at 1,671 cases April 25 to May 1.

That followed a record-high the week of April 18 to 24 with 1,760 cases. Previously, cases had been on an upward trend for 10 reporting periods.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has stayed the same at fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

The rate has been dropping nearly every week from a high of more than 20 cases per 100,000 people during the second wave.

For the first time since last fall – maybe even the summer – Surrey didn’t record the most cases in a weekly reporting period.

It was surpassed only by Vancouver, which had 80 cases June 13 to 19.

For the week June 13 to 19, Surrey was followed by Abbotsford with 50 cases, Tri-Cities (28), Delta (21), Langley (21), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (20), Burnaby (18), Richmond (17), New Westminster (16), North Vancouver (9), Mission (8) and West Vancouver (3).

The majority of the Lower Mainland is seeing fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

The one region recording fewer cases is South Surrey/White Rock, which had zero cases for the week of June 13 to 19.

Meantime, Surrey has reached 80 per cent immunization for first doses.

