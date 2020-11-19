Surrey’s top cop blindsided by $45M-budget reduction, says memo obtained by ‘Now-Leader’

Brian Edwards tells staff he’s uncertain how 25 per cent cut will impact staffing and safety

Surrey’s police chief says the city’s proposed budget for 2021 includes a 25 per cent reduction in funding for the RCMP to accommodate the police transition – and he had no idea it was coming.

Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards made the statements in an internal memo on Nov. 19 obtained by the Now-Leader.

In the email, Edwards writes that the publication of a city report “was unfortunately the first formal notification I received from the City on their intent to reduce our budget by $45.01M in 2021.”

“I was not consulted during the budgeting process, which means that I do not have any information on how the City intends to implement this 25% reduction,” he adds.

SEE ALSO: Surrey policing transition process ‘shamefully handled,’ city councillor says

SEE ALSO: Surrey Police Board to address expenditures-to-date for policing transition this Friday

Edwards says in the memo that he has not received any notification to initiate a reduction in Surrey RCMP’s personnel, “nor is there any agreement yet in place for any partial transition to a municipal police service in 2021.”

The memo indicates Edwards anticipates a “positive resolution” to his concerns given his “strong working relationship” with the city’s executive staff.

Edwards writes he has sent his concerns to city hall. He says his letter notifies the city that “if this proposed reduction were to move ahead without further agreements in place, it will impact adequate and effective levels of policing in the City.”

The Now-Leader has requested comment from Edwards and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

This story will be updated when more information is received.

BELOW: An internal Surrey RCMP memo obtained by the Now-Leader written by Surrey’s Officer-in-Charge Brian Edwards.

Surreysurrey rcmp