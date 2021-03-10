Surrey public street banner for 2021, designed by local artist Nicoletta Baumeister. (Surrey.ca)

Surrey’s street banner for 2021 a tribute to seeds, flowers, fruits, vegetables

Created by South Surrey artist Nicoletta Baumeister, her banner will adorn 125 street poles

This year’s design for Surrey’s 2021 Public Art Street Banners pays homage, as its same suggests, to Seed/Flower/Fruit/Vegetable.

It was created by South Surrey artist Nicoletta Baumeister and will adorn 125 street poles “near significant cultural destinations” in the city, Laurie Cavan, Surrey’s general manager of parks, recreation and culture, says in a report to city council on March 8.

Each year the Public Art Program commissions a unique design, and Baumeister’s melds nicely with two UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural) themes this year, as it has declared 2021 the international year of Peace and Trust as well as the year of Fruits and Vegetables.

READ ALSO: 'Love Where You Live' theme for Surrey's public art banner design contest

Cavan noted that Baumeister “borrowed a motif of overlapping circles called the “Seed of Life” or “Flower of Life”, an ancient, Egyptian geometric design. The structure of all fruits and vegetables, including their seeds and flowers, are to be found in this design. Moreover, the design represents commonality and communication: the building blocks of trust.”

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum called it “a really good design,” and Councillor Laurie Guerra said it’s “beautiful. I think it’s really pretty.”

Councillor Linda Annis agreed. “I think it’s just beautiful.”


