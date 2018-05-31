Sergeant Gary Clarke, of Surrey RCMP Traffic Services. (RCMP photo)

Surrey’s Project Swoop catches speeders

Seventy-eight tickets were handed out on Monday — 62 for speeding

A Surrey RCMP campaign called Project Swoop that targets “high-risk“ drivers resulted in 78 tickets being handed out Monday (May 28) along Highway 10.

Of those, 62 were for speeding, one for excessive speeding – 133 kilometres in an 80 km/h zone – and the other tickets were for not wearing seatbelts, making unsafe lane changes, and using cellphones while driving.

Project Swoop, which is held three times every year, saw traffic police, auxiliary constables and volunteers stake out high-crash locations such as Highway 10 and 126th Street.

“While we’re using this opportunity this month to raise awareness it’s something that we’re always doing and we’re reminding people that they have a responsibility to drive safely,” Corporal Elenore Sturko.

ALSO SEE VIDEO: Surrey Mounties launch pedestrian safety campaign

“Our goal would be to see people never getting tickets, honestly, because that would mean they’re doing great. But we like highlighting what type of things that we are seeing so people can be aware,” Sturko told the Now-Leader. “We do our education through enforcement and sometimes people do forget. We can become complacent – it’s easy to take your safety for granted, and the safety of others if you are in a hurry, so remember to slow down, pay attention to the task of driving and be as courteous as you can be.”


Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

