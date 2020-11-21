The joint Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team was created in late March, as a partnership between the city and RCMP. (Photo: City of Surrey/Twitter)

The joint Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team was created in late March, as a partnership between the city and RCMP. (Photo: City of Surrey/Twitter)

Surrey’s COVID-19 compliance team issues 11 tickets so far for November

Six of those were to do with public health orders, five under the Quarantine Act

Surrey’s COVID-19 compliance team has issued 11 tickets so far this month

A total of 11 tickets have been issued in Surrey so far this month by Surrey’s COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team.

“Six of those had to do with public health orders and five of them were under the Quarantine Act,” said Corporal Elenore Sturko with Surrey RCMP.

The violations related to health orders were $2,300 each, noted Sturko.

One incident, she said, involved 15 people who “showed up in a van for a party,” which resulted in a $2,300-ticket. There were also four $2,300-tickets handed out over the Diwali weekend.

As of Thursday (Nov. 19), she said Surrey RCMP has done 946 confirmed checks of businesses, “and of those, we found that 79 out of almost 1,000 (businesses) had some form of deficiency.”

Sturko said there 153 “total dispatched” files, meaning that people called in and provided information “because they thought maybe there was some element of non-compliance.” She added that only 37 of those “has some form of non-compliance.”

“It is a small percentage. We want to let you know that most people are compliant because we mean to be encouraging. Don’t give up what you’re doing because some people are not doing what they should.”

Given that, Sturko said the Surrey RCMP is happy to see the public is obeying the guidelines and trying to do their part.

“The fact that we’re getting a lot of information from the public, even if doesn’t turn out to be a deficiency, we think it shows people are taking it seriously. They want to help,” she explained. “We’re happy to find out people are compliant, and we’re happy that even if people are erring on side of caution, people are taking it seriously.”

She added the majority of people “won’t need police interaction to do the right thing,” and those who are “continuing to ignore health orders … who willfully disregard them, we have violation tickets ready for them.”

“We’ve gone to many homes as a result for service … a lot of the times it’s maybe a case of one or two people being over the limit or they didn’t understand. Believe it or not, not everyone is watching television or on social media,” she said.

“If the rule changed one day we’re not rushing to give someone a ticket less 24 hours later because they may not have been informed. That’s why we have an education component… the outcome we’re looking for isn’t to punish, it’s to help improve community safety.”

The city’s COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team, which is a partnership between the Surrey RCMP and City of Surrey bylaw services, was set up in late March as a response to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ ALSO: Surrey sets up joint COVID-19 team for enforcement, complaints, March 27, 2020

READ ALSO: More than 50,000 checks: Surrey COVID-19 compliance, enforcement team’s role has ‘evolved’, Aug. 14, 2020

By mid-August, the team had conducted more than 50,000 checks, with some of those being follow-up checks.

Rob Costanzo, general manager of the City of Surrey’s corporate services, previously told the Now-Leader the team was working to educate the businesses.

“We’ll provide a subsequent visit, so if we do find a business … that’s not compliant, we provide them with the education materials,” he said.

If the officers then come back to the business and find it still to be non-compliant, then the team becomes “a little more stringent” with its message delivery, Costanzo said.

Otherwise, the business will be shut down if its non-compliant twice in a row.

READ ALSO: Man arrested in ‘after-hours club crackdown’ in Whalley, Surrey RCMP say, Aug. 7, 2020

READ ALSO: ‘Warning’ for Canucks fans on Scott Road as Surrey’s COVID team issues violation tickets elsewhere, Aug. 24, 2020


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreysurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Just Posted

The joint Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team was created in late March, as a partnership between the city and RCMP. (Photo: City of Surrey/Twitter)
Surrey’s COVID-19 compliance team issues 11 tickets so far for November

Six of those were to do with public health orders, five under the Quarantine Act

Chilliwack musician Mauvey won the Dakota Leslie Fan Vote – and $2,500 – at this year’s Fraser Valley Music Awards. The virtual event was held Thursday night (Nov. 19).
Winners of Fraser Valley Music Awards announced in 16 categories

Annual awards honour artists in pop, hip hop, jazz and more

According to an information bulletin Friday (Nov. 20), a resident at CareLife Fleetwood has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: fraserhealth.ca)
Resident at Surrey long-term care facility tests positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health declares outbreak over at Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock

The Bear Creek Christmas train will not be running this season due to COVID-19. Pictured is Jassy Kaur (right), the owner of Bear Creek Train and Mini Golf, and Santa Claus from a few years ago. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Surrey’s Bear Creek train not running this Christmas season due to COVID-19

Facebook post announces the closure

File photo
Model says $2.9 million spent on Surrey policing transition so far

Expenditures to date were broken down at Friday’s Surrey Police Board meeting

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a a new leader were to be selected

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

At the current rate of new infections, one in 53 Lower Mainland residents will catch the virus over the weeks to come. (Chart: Tyler Olsen)
GRAPHIC: One in 25 Lower Mainland residents may contract COVID-19 by February if virus continues spread

Moderate increase cases would leave one in 20 Lower Mainland residents with virus by February

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

IHIT officers on scene at the Langley Township apartment building where the body of Aaliyah Rosa was found in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
COVID, health delays won’t stop Langley murder trial, judge says

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis is to resume Dec. 14

Most Read