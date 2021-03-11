Surrey’s COVID-19 compliance/enforcement team issued 127 tickets since March 2020

The violation tickets were issued under the Emergency Program Act

Surrey Mounties will soon be marking the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET), which since March 26, 2020 has issued 127 violation tickets under the Emergency Program Act.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the “vast majority” of the public was in compliance and non-compliance with B.C. Public Health Orders was observed in less than one per cent of the over-all checks in Surrey.

The CCET consists of Surrey RCMP officers and City of Surrey bylaw officers. “It was created to address safety and compliance with B.C. Provincial Health Orders in the City of Surrey,” Sidhu said.



