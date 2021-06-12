Surrey’s 2021 grads find creative ways to celebrate in another year of COVID-19

This year’s Grade 12 students were unable to have any large-scale events

Fleetwood Park Secondary School’s 2021 commencement ceremonies were held over the course of two days, June 10 and 11. Grads went through a small, distanced ceremony in groups of four, with up to four members of the grad’s household. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

As another school year comes to a close during the pandemic, Surrey secondary schools are finding creative ways once again to celebrate their graduates.

While last year’s grads were also unable to have normal celebrations, the 2021 grads have been unable to have any large-scale events throughout the 2020-21 school year.

“We know this is not the celebration that our grads had envisioned. This year’s graduating students had to forgo all of their large-scale grad events that occur throughout the year like the large assemblies, grad cruises, dances, camping,” said Laurie Larsen, board of education chair.

“So our schools were really committed to making these commencement ceremonies meaningful for students and their families, while at the same time being consistent with recommendations from health experts, and balancing the comfort level and needs of our school communities.”

At Fleetwood Park, students were able to attend a small in-person ceremony of grads in groups of four with specific time slots. They were able to walk through the school, stop for grad photos and photos with up to four members of their household and then walk across the stage as their family looked on.

Earl Marriott partnered with Peace Portal Alliance Church, allowing students to walk across the stage with their cohorts.

Salish Secondary is planning drive-thru ceremonies where students will be able to drive through the parking lot with their family, exit the vehicle and then walk on a red carpet.

Larsen said the district has more than 6,000 Grade 12 students in the district’s 20 secondary schools and five learning centres.

“Each and every one of our students will have an opportunity to safely cross the stage in their cap and gown to accept their diploma,” she noted.

“Our schools were committed to finding a safe way to celebrate our grads, and each of our principals, vice-principals, teachers and other school-based staff worked tirelessly on these plans to ensure this year’s commencement ceremonies were meaningful and safe celebrations for each of our grads and their families.”

Thank you to @MoVaughan42 ‘s Leadership Class for the amazing Relay For Life display. #beatcancer. Over 15,000 raised so far. @SullivanHeights @Surrey_Schools. Great job 👏 pic.twitter.com/saYlfBtgq2 — Sunny Deol (@SunnyDeolSD36) June 11, 2021

Celebrating the milestone of graduation is important — even during a pandemic! 🎓 Read about how our schools are making ceremonies special for students: https://t.co/ljyYZzlpqB#sd36learn #SurreyBC #WhiteRockBC #bced pic.twitter.com/IVREBfABMT — Surrey Schools (@Surrey_Schools) June 2, 2021

Grads of 2021… presenting your Class Valedictorian Justin Leung and your Class Historian Abbie Dube (with her personalized by Ms Smith historian stole!) 🎓🎓 #sd36learn #Grad2021 pic.twitter.com/riNgog8Q6c — Clayton Heights (@chslearn) June 8, 2021

Ringing “The Bell” time! You know what that means❤️ These fine young adults have completed all requirements for graduation!!! SO GOOD!!! #Hope #Belonging #sd36learn pic.twitter.com/FxfKncV4xa — White Rock Learning Centre RAVENS (@RavensWrlc) June 12, 2021



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

