Property taxes are due at midnight July 2 or face a five per cent penalty. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey, your property taxes are due tonight at midnight – or face a 5% penalty

Meantime, Surrey Board of Trade calls for action on ‘unsustainable’ property tax increases

Surrey residents, don’t forget to pay your property taxes by midnight tonight (July 2) – or face a five per cent penalty in addition to those increases.

Residents will be charged a five-per-cent penalty if taxes aren’t paid or deferred by midnight July 2 and then residents will face a second five-per-cent penalty after Sept. 2.

“If your payment cannot be processed due to an error on a cheque, insufficient bank funds, or a returned item, you will be charged a late payment penalty. Your mail must be postmarked by Canada Post no later than the due date to avoid penalty,” reads the website.

“A reminder notice will be mailed if there is an outstanding balance on your account after the due date.”

Meantime, the Surrey Board of Trade is asking businesses to take six steps in preparation for the next tax season:

• Tell government officials “that high, unforeseen tax increases are unsustainable.”

• Make sure your business is under the right tax classification with your city.

• Make sure your assessments are evaluated by an expert when you receive them in January.

• Advocate for a better assessment and land value structure.

• Advocate to ensure that all levels of government are transparent and accountable on upcoming tax decisions and changes.

• Ask the government what businesses will be receiving in return for paying such high tax increases.

“The Surrey Board of Trade wants a tax climate that is conducive to the success of business,” said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade.

”These unsustainable tax increases, that even transpired in 2019, are eroding the bottom line for businesses forcing business owners to make decisions on what to do next if this continues in 2022.”

READ ALSO: Huge increases in property taxes gobsmack Surrey business owners, June 7, 2021

READ ALSO: Surrey residents criticize ‘smoke-and-mirrors’ property tax hike, June 8, 2021


