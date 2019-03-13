Betsy Myers, a former advisor to U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, speaks at the Surrey Women in Business Awards event on Wednesday (March 13). (Photo: twitter.com/DouglasRTennant)

Surrey Women in Business award winners revealed

Awards for Entrepreneur, Professional, Not-for-Profit Leader, Corporate/Leadership, Social Trailblazer

The Surrey Board of Trade’s 2019 Surrey Women in Business Awards winners were announced Wednesday before a sell-out crowd of 400.

The 10th annual awards luncheon was held at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, with Betsy Myers, a former advisor to U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as guest speaker.

“The Surrey Board of Trade’s Surrey Women in Business Awards inspire and illuminates guests in an ongoing way,” board CEO Anita Huberman said.

Five winners were announced.

Santoshi Desai, co-founder of Orange Oranges Technologies Ltd., won the Entrepreneur category. She leads a staff of five.

“Originally from India, Santoshi has broken through the cultural norms to travel to multiple countries to carry out work, something not common for women of her background,” her bio reads.

Family lawyer Rupinder Khunkhun, a partner and owner of Grandview Law Group LLP, won the Professional category. Her bio states she is “only one of a handful of female family litigators that are fluent in Punjabi and can service the ends of the South Asian community.”

The winner of the Not-for-Profit Leader category is Ninu Kang, director of communications and development at MOSAIC. Her bio says she is often interviewed by the media “as an expert on issues of domestic violence, immigrant and refugee women and children as well as racism and youth gang violence in the South Asian community.”

Alison Fuller, senior vice president of finance at Venturis Capital Corporation, won the Corporate/Leadership category. She is a “key member” of the corporation’s mergers and acquisitions teams, responsible for due diligence work and operational transition. “Most recently, Alison successfully completed and ERP implementation, a cross border transfer pricing project, as well as a $65 million acquisition in Texas,” her bio states.

And winner of the Social Trailblazer category is Sonia Andhi Bilkhu, of Shakti Society. She is a registered social worker and family counsellor who has worked in the not-for-profit sector since 1987. Her bio says she is an expert in the fields of social services and mental health and has sat on committees and boards including the Surrey Women’s Centre, and is the media chairwoman of NEVR, the Network for Eliminating Violence in Relationships.


'Business incubation' network started in Surrey

Startup Surrey aims to build network toward achieving prosperity for emerging businesses in Surrey

Surrey mom furious over new EA agreement

Trustee says new deal with union a 'huge step forward,' while parent argues new rules are 'extreme'

From public safety to pot: Former Surrey staffer joins 'cannabis accelerator'

Jas Rehal worked as Surrey's Director of Public Safety Operations prior to leaving on March 1

Surrey firefighters to 'Ignite a Dream' for Surrey students at Cloverdale charity gala

Charity event on April 6 will support scholarships for Surrey students who overcome adversity

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

B.C. housing minister rejects city's plan for Maple Ridge homeless encampment

Will proceed with supportive housing on "expedited" basis

Province taking over seniors' home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support's 'community's drive to have a national park.'

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to 'tectonic dance'

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

