White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears checks for distracted drivers on Marine Drive from the vantage point of a seat on the C361 during last month’s enforcement campaign. (File photo)

Surrey, White Rock police issue hundreds of distracted-driving tickets

March campaign targeted cellphones and other distractions

Hundreds of drivers in Surrey and White Rock received a firsthand lesson on the financial costs of distracted driving last month.

In Surrey, officers doled out 365 tickets for using an electronic device while behind the road, during a month-long campaign that targeted the dangerous habit. Each meant a fine of $368; add the cost of four penalty points to the total and that total climbed to $543.

Sixty-eight such tickets were issued in White Rock.

“I actually got a guy, he was texting, not wearing a seatbelt and was a prohibited driver,” White Rock RCMP Sgt. Joel Glen told Peace Arch News last week, recalling one driver he took off the road during the campaign.

That particular individual now has a court date, and could face criminal charges, Glen added.

Police across the Lower Mainland put an extra focus on distracted driving throughout March in an effort to drive home the importance of paying full attention while behind the wheel.

According to ICBC, distracted driving is the second-leading cause of fatal car crashes in B.C.

In Surrey, a blitz event on March 8 saw officers issue 29 violation tickets in three hours.

In White Rock, tactics employed included having officers ride transit buses to spot motorists who were trying to keep their cellphone use out of sight. Police also posed as pedestrians at intersections and bus stops, Glen said.

Volunteers were also out and about trying to educate the public on the issue and encourage people to put their phones away while driving.

Glen said a trend for drivers to lower their phones in an attempt to elude detection is particularly concerning, as it takes the driver’s focus off the road even more.

Distracted driving is not just about using electronic devices, he noted. The same ticket can and has been issued to drivers who do everything from eat and do their makeup, or even read behind the wheel.

Several drivers were handed more than one ticket during last month’s enforcement effort, Glen said.

Previous story
Canadian air travel industry fears pilot flight-time limits will go too far
Next story
Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

Just Posted

Trailer flips in Surrey, partially blocking traffic

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on King George Boulevard, north of 108th Avenue

White Rock man dead after vehicle rollover near Kelowna

RCMP suggest that icy road conditions may have been a factor

Top dogs cross finish line at South Surrey Bike Park

SORCE Bike Club hosted annual Junkyard Dog XC Sunday

Surrey, White Rock police issue hundreds of distracted-driving tickets

March campaign targeted cellphones and other distractions

Rotary Club of White Rock’s charity book sale raises $41,000

Biannual effort wrapped up Saturday

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau champions gender equality at the G7 he is being asked to raise the concerns of marginalized women

Canadian air travel industry fears pilot flight-time limits will go too far

Air carriers urge feds to slow down flight-time limits for sleepy pilots

B.C. man charged with litany of drug charges in cross-border smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Saanich faces multiple charges

Sky-high farmland prices ‘ruinous’ for B.C. agriculture: UFV ag professor

Fraser Valley-based Tom Baumann says $80K-per-acre in area threatens food security

Passersby nab alleged purse snatcher in Vancouver crime spree

Police say a 23-year-old Calgary man has been charged with theft and assault

Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Officials from Prime Minister’s office, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland part of talks

Most Read