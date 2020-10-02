Surrey, White Rock candidates list sitting at three, but may yet grow

Deadline has passed but nominations received by 1 p.m. Oct. 2 continue to be processed: Elections BC

Nominations for the provincial election closed Friday (Oct. 2) at 1 p.m., and so far, it appears just two people are in the running to represent the Surrey South riding and only one for Surrey-White Rock.

According to the Elections BC candidate list – which had not been finalized as of 4 p.m. Friday – BC Liberal candidate Trevor Halford was the sole nomination put forward for the Surrey-White Rock seat by the deadline.

For Surrey South, candidates listed are Stephanie Cadieux for the BC Liberals and Tim Ibbotson for the BC Green Party.

“The list below is NOT final as we are processing candidate nominations that were delivered before the close of nominations at 1:00 p.m. on October 2,” information proceeding the list notes.

News releases issued earlier this week by the BC NDP suggest the list may yet grow. The party named Pauline Greaves as their candidate for Surrey South, and Bryn Smith as their candidate for Surrey-White Rock.

The Surrey-White Rock riding was formerly held by BC Liberal Tracy Redies until she announced her resignation effective Aug. 31 to become CEO of Science World.

Cadieux won the Surrey South seat in 2017 with 50 per cent of the votes.

Halford ran for Surrey council in the last municipal election and works as a public affairs director with Trans Canada Corporation.

Greaves, a professor in business and management at Langara College, ran for the Surrey mayor’s seat in the 2018 municipal election.

In an email to Peace Arch News this week, Smith says he has a master’s degree in political science and is in the process of obtaining his teacher’s qualification.

Election Day in B.C. is set for Saturday, Oct. 24. Elections BC has confirmed advance voting will take place from Friday, Oct. 16 to Wednesday, Oct. 21.

British Columbians also have the option to vote by mail-in ballot, which can be obtained at elections.bc.ca

