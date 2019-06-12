Surrey welcomes new fire chief on July 1

Chief Len Garis has announced his retirement after more than two decade of service

Deputy Fire Chief Larry Thomas will become Surrey’s new fire chief on July 1. (Submitted photo)

Longtime Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis is retiring after 21 years of service.

The City of Surrey has announced that Deputy Fire Chief Larry Thomas will be stepping into the role as of July 1.

Thomas has served with the Surrey Fire Service for three decades, formerly holding position of firefighter, fire suppression captain and deputy chief of operations.

He serves as the Lower Mainland Zone Director for the Fire Chiefs Association of B.C. and is the Vice President of the Greater Vancouver Fire Chiefs Association. Thomas also volunteers his time as director, board vice chair and finance committee chair for Surrey Hospital Foundation.

“As a long-time and senior member of the Surrey Fire Service, Larry Thomas brings a strong strategic mindset and values-based leadership to his new role of Fire Chief,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a statement. “The City of Surrey is very fortunate to have such an experienced and accomplished professional to lead our firefighters and carry on the valuable work initiated by Chief Garis.”

Thomas currently resides in South Surrey.



