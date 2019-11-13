Surrey to get 314 new child care spaces

Surrey-Newton NDP MLA Harry Bains painting with children at Kidzville Learning Center in Newton on Wednesday. (Submitted photo)

Surrey will get 314 new licensed child care spaces at 13 places throughout the city, Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains announced Wednesday.

“Families in Surrey have struggled far too long to find affordable, quality child care,” the NDP MLA said, while touring Newton’s Kidzville Learning Center, which will get funding for 56 of those new spaces.

“Through the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund we’re delivering much-needed relief to families by saving them money, and opening up opportunities to return to work,” Bains said.

According to a provincial government press release, child care providers can apply to this fund for new child care spaces “at any time throughout the year under a continuous application process.”

More more information, see www.gov.bc.ca/childcare.


