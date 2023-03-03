Surrey to consider $44M contract for Nicomekl Bridge twinning

The 1982-built bridge over the Nicomekl River on 152 Street – seen here in an image looking south from the 3800-block of 152 Street – is to be rehabilitated and twinned. Council in September 2021 awarded a contract for the project’s design, and on Monday (March 6, 2023), are to consider a $44M contract for its construction. (Google Streetview image)

Work to twin the Nicomekl Bridge and four-lane a stretch of 152 Street in South Surrey could get underway this month, if Surrey council gives the thumbs-up Monday (March 6) to a recommended contract.

According to a corporate report, city staff are advising council to accept a $44-million bid submitted by B&B Heavy Civil Construction Ltd. for the work.

The company was among seven to submit bids.

The project – part of the city’s Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) program – includes raising and widening of 152 Street between the Nicomekl and Serpentine rivers, as well as twinning of the Nicomekl Bridge, located in the 3800-block of 152 Street.

The changes will “increase flood protection and will result in a four-lane road and bridge crossing with cycling and pedestrian pathways,” the report states.

The work will also require relocating around 25 BC Hydro poles.

Council in September 2021 approved an $863,000 contract for designing the project.

At the time, it was described as “kind of the first step in the four-laning of 152nd, eventually.”

According to a corporate report at that time, approximately 22,000 vehicles use the two-lane stretch of 152 Street between the Nicomekl and Serpentine rivers daily, a number that exceeds the threshold for a four-lane road.

In addition to also having no facilities for walking or cycling, it is at risk of flooding that could result in “major economic impacts, restrict the region’s ability to respond to emergencies, and affect essential traffic flow,” the report states.

The existing Nicomekl River Bridge, meanwhile, was built in 1982. In addition to rehabilitating and twinning the structure, pedestrian and cycling pathways will be added that will also connect to the planned Nicomekl Riverfront Park.

If the construction contract is awarded Monday, the work is anticipated to be completed by summer 2025. Funding is available in the proposed 2023 transportation budget, as well as $21.8 million from TransLink and the DMAF program, the report notes.

Short road closures may be needed during low-traffic summer months to facilitate construction and expedite the work, the report adds.

