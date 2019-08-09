Surrey teen charged in Vancouver brawl where cop nearly hit with water bottle

An attempted arrest turned volatile for Vancouver police officers on Thursday afternoon, ending in charges being laid against a man and teenager allegedly found with bear spray and machetes.

Police said in a news release Friday that officers were trying to arrest a 17-year-old Surrey teen who was resisting and yelling on East Hastings and Main Street when an angry crowd gathered to confront the police, sparking calls for further officers to attend the scene.

“A metal water bottle was thrown from an onlooker, narrowly missing one of the officer’s head,” police said.

Eventually, the teen was taken into custody where he faces charges of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of a weapon.

Assault charges have been laid against Trevor Goesen, 34, of Vancouver, for allegedly throwing the bottle. He was allegedly found in possession of a large machete and bear spray, police said, and may have breached several court-ordered conditions.

A third man, aged 20, was arrested for breach of the peace.

